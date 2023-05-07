Man City Team News at Real Madrid: Nathan Ake, Cole Palmer

Here we go, a Champions League tie that, on face value right now, looks to be an epic edition. Manchester City is the probably the biggest and most successful club never to have won the UCL.

Although Paris Saint-Germain might have a word to say in response to that designation. They’ll take on the club that has had, unquestionably, hands down, the most UCL success out of everyone. History will be made.

Manchester City at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Tue May 9, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Competition: UCL Semifinals, Leg 1/2

Team News: Real Madrid Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Manchester City

Draw: Real Madrid 31% Manchester City 44% Extra Time 25%

Man City Team News

Defender supreme Nathan Ake is a strong doubt here after being forced off early in the home win over Leeds United yesterday. Early reports indicate that he’s suffered a hamstring injury. More information about his status should be revealed as it gets closer to match day.

Promising youngster Cole Palmer is suffering from an ankle injury, but given his current place in the pecking order, he most likely would not even feature in a game of this magnitude anyway.

With superstar midfielder Kevin de Bruyne back in the fold, Pep Guardiola has no other injury concerns to speak of; or in this case, write about.

