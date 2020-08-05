Manchester City Complete £41 Million Nathan Ake Acquisition

Pep Guardiola is getting his transfer business done early and often this summer transfer window, just the way he prefers it. Manchester City just announced, minutes ago, their second acquisition of the summer transfer window, AFC Bournemouth central defender Nathan Ake.
This comes on the heels of yesterday’s announcement that Spanish youngster Ferran Torres had been acquired from Valencia. Ake, 25, joins on a five year deal that is reportedly worth £41 million. Ake, a Dutch international with previous experience at Chelsea, Reading and Watford, is another summer buy that directly fills a need.
When City suffered an injury crisis in central defense this past season, you saw just how adversely it affected the team. Having been outspent by their neighbors United for Harry Maguire and not finding/signing a contingency leave them thin at center back, and midfielder Fabinho saw significant time at the position in 2019-20.
Additionally, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones could be on their way out this summer making the Nathan Ake acquisition a very intelligent one.
Said Manchester City Football Director Txiki Begiristain of Nathan Ake:
“Nathan is a quality defender. He was a leader during his time at Bournemouth, and I am so pleased we’ve managed to bring him here.”
“He’s strong and quick, and we feel he has the technical and intellectual attributes needed
to excel in Pep’s setup.
UCL Round of 16 Leg 2 of 2 Manchester City vs Real Madrid FYIs
Kickoff: Friday Aug 7, 8pm Etihad stadium
Aggregate: City leads 2-1 from the first leg
Watch: CBS Sports, FuboTv
Team News for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions for both sides: go to this link
Odds: Real Madrid win +320 Draw +340 Manchester City win -139
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 0
While City will be without their all-time leading scorer, Madrid’s absentee list is longer and much more damaging to their cause. Los Blancos also have to fight uphill and away from home, thus a victory by the visiting side here would be surprising to say the least.
