Man City vs Newcastle Team News: Mendy, Walker, Saint-Maximin

In their last time out, Manchester City lost to Southampton FC, a side that infamously lost to Leicester City 9-0 earlier this term. While the Saints have no doubt improved quite a bit since that embarassing result, it was still a massive upset to see the south coast club take down the Manchester juggernaut.
“Of course we have confidence in the players and we are the same guys,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said of trying to regroup and regain form against Newcastle United tomorrow night.
“We’ve done it in previous seasons. The way we played is similar, but we have to win the games. Next season will be next season. We will try to score more goals and avoid conceding chances. The control is there, the way we play is there. We need to try to increase these kind of things.”
All-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero is of course out for the remainder of the league season, while Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker face late fitness tests. That’s about it for City, but their opponents are certainly an injury-ravaged lot.
Magpies winger and supposed transfer target of several clubs Allan Saint-Maximin could feature, but he did suffer a knock over the weekend in the draw against West Ham United. Miguel Almiron, Andy Carroll (groin) and Jamaal Lascelles (ankle) could miss out in this one.
Meanwhile Florian Lejeune, Ciaran Clark, Isaac Hayden, and Sean Longstaff are all unlikely to play in this fixture.
Manchester City vs Newcastle United FYIs
Kickoff: Wed July 8, 6pm BST, The Etihad Stadium
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction:
Records, Position: Manchester City 21-3-9, 66 pts, 2nd Newcastle United 11-10-12, 43 pts, 12th
Odds: Newcastle United +2000 Manchester City -835
Key Stat: Newcastle are on a six-match unbeaten Premier League run, winning three and drawing three – only Manchester United (nine games) are currently on a longer top-flight unbeaten run.
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Newcastle United 0
The nine losses are the most in a single season for Guardiola, anywhere that he’s been, but this team still plays lethal football when they’re on point and focused. They’ve owned this series as of late, so expect them to keep that trend going at home.
