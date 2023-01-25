Man City Team News vs Arsenal (FA Cup 4th Rd): Maximo Perrone

Manchester City have won 13 of 16 games, across all competitions, versus Arsenal under Pep Guardiola. The only team Pep has beaten more, since he moved to England, is Burnley (14). While that might inspire you to throw some money down on City for Friday night’s fourth round FA Cup clash, slow your roll a bit.

Of the 3 games where Pep didn’t beat the Gunners, 1 was a draw and 2 were losses, both of which were in the FA Cup, so honestly, this clash is totally up for grabs.

Arsenal at Manchester City FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Kick-off time: 8PM GMT, 27 January 2023, The Etihad

Stat Pack: City have won their last nine FA Cup home matches, scoring 3+ goals in every match

Man City Team News

Manchester City have a completely clean bill of health here, so there is no “team news” to speak of, so we’ll use the open space here to talk about the January transfer window. Yes, it’s true that City have been very quiet in the market, and with less than a week left in the window, nothing really blockbuster is expected. However, they did announce the acquisition of 20-year-old Argentinian midfielder Maximo Perrone. He’s under contract with the club until 2028, the reigning Premier League champions stated on Monday.

Maximo Perrone moves over from Buenos Aires based club Velez Sarsfield.

It’s fair to say that the Maximo Perrone signing totally flew under the radar, given a.) the never before seen fixture congestion for this month (due to the unprecedented midseason World Cup) and b.) the more big name acquisitions made by the other giant clubs, especially the Chelsea spending spree.

