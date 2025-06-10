The second summer signing announced by Manchester City in 2025 is…..Marcus Bettinelli. Yes, Rayan Ait-Nouri was officially made official yesterday, and conventional wisdom held that Tijani Reijnders, or maybe Rayan Cherki, was going to be next. Nope, it’s Marcus Bettinelli, and he’ll be in the FIFA Club World Cup squad (moving from one of the two English teams in the tournament to the other). The 33-year-old Englishman signs a one year deal at his new club, where he’ll back up Ederson and Stefan Ortega.

He takes the place of 39-year-old Scott Carson, who is departing at the end of the month, as a free agent.

FIFA Club World Cup Previews

Chelsea FC Manchester City

First Club World Cup Matches

Manchester City: June 18, 12pm EST, Wydad AC, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Chelsea FC: June 16, 3pm EST, LAFC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

“It’s an honour to sign for City. I have admired from afar what this Club have achieved since Pep Guardiola arrived and now, I am excited to be a part of building on that success,” reads the statement attributed to Bettinelli issued by the club.

“I can’t wait to work with Pep, Xabi Mancisidor and the excellent goalkeepers already here and see their methods up close. Hopefully I can contribute in training, the dressing room and on the pitch as we look to win

more silverware over the next year.”

If there is a transfer fee in this deal, it has been reported yet, so it’s likely a small amount.

The statement from MCFC Director of Football Hugo Viana reads: “We’re really pleased that we’ll be adding Marcus to our squad this summer. He’s been in the Premier League for a long time and will bolster what is already a strong goalkeeping unit.

“His experience and mentality will hopefully complement our other senior goalkeepers while ensuring he’s always ready to perform when called upon himself.”

For Marcus Bettinelli, his stint at Fulham FC has marked the highlight of his career. A graduate of the academy for the southwest London club, he made more than 100 appearances for the first team/senior team there.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories