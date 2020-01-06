Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs United (EFL Cup Semifinal)

One could easily call the Manchester Derby EFL Cup semifinal tie the true championship round of the competition. Since 2014, only one title (Chelsea in 2015) has been claimed by a non-Manchester club. While some doubt the seriousness or worthiness of this competition, the big boys, who operate at an elite level financially, obviously seem to take this tournament seriously.
City have won the last two and four of the last six. Their top priority this season is the UEFA Champions League, but Pep Guardiola’s side will play this match to win too. However, don’t expect Guardiola to field his strongest side here.
Guardiola put out a pretty strong team on the weekend, in the 4-1 win over Port Vale in the FA Cup third round, so expect some squad rotation here.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United EFL Cup semifinal Leg 1/2
B. Silva Jesus Sterling
Gundogan Foden Rodri
Walker Garcia Fernandinho Zinchenko
Bravo
Manchester Derby EFL Cup semifinal Leg 1/2 FYIs
Kickoff: Jan. 7, 8pm, Old Trafford
Team News for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions: United City
Form Guide: United EFL Cup: WWW
United all competitions: WLWWLD
Form Guide: City EFL Cup: WWW
City all competitions: WWLWWW
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Manchester City 2
It’s not going to come down to who wants it more, but actually whose kids and reserves want it more.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.
