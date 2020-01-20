Ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League fixture at Sheffield United, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflected on the league title race and what might have been. He has long conceded the title race to Liverpool, who are 16 points up with a game in hand to boot.
“We can’t deny Liverpool are extraordinary,” Guardiola said Monday. “But everyday I live thinking about what we can do better. Some games are good, we concede few. We have scored more than Liverpool. I don’t have stats here but we concede more chances and drop points.”
“[Our aim is] to finish second, to improve every day and prepare for the knockout games we have in other competitions.”
“You cannot play good games in knockout competitions if you are not running well in the league.”
Reading between the lines, those comments come off as “if only we didn’t lose all those talented defenders to serious injuries! If only we would have obtained a top notch central defender in the summer transfer window.”
Well, it’s all water under the bridge now. Moving on to tomorrow night, here’s what we think Guardiola will select for his first team tomorrow night.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United
Sterling Aguero Mahrez
De Bruyne Rodri Gundogan
Angelino Fernandinho Otamendi Walker
Ederson
Manchester City at Sheffield United FYIs
Bramall Lane, Jan 21, 7:30pm
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Form Guide: Crystal Palace DWLLD Manchester City DWWLW
Key stat/fact: Sheffield have faced City more often without winning in Premier League competition than they have any other side (three draws and four losses).
Probabilities via Google: Sheffield United win 12%, Draw 19%, Manchester City win 69%
Prediction: Sheffield United 2, Manchester City 2
Sterling is tired and out of form, better Jesus and Aguero. Zinchenko is there no need for Angelino.
Transfer Otamendi Out we need Chapions league but Stines can stay for cups. Better to change coz they got chances but lack of maturity