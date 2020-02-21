Manchester City at Leicester City Team News: Sterling, Sane, Silva, Ndidi

Second place Manchester City visits third place Leicester City in what is the true best game of the upcoming Premier League weekend. Sorry Chelsea-Tottenham Hotsspur, but you know it’s true. With a win, the hosts can pull within just a single point of the visitors. Let’s take a look at the team news for both sides, starting with the Citizens.
Winger Raheem Sterling is still out with a hamstring injury, while fellow wing player Leroy Sane is still a ways away from playing due to match fitness concerns. He is though, back in training after having recovered from a serious leg injury. David Silva is also unavailable.
Turning to Leicester now, they will be sans of Hamza Choudhury, after the aggressive styled footballer drew red against Wolves. Meanwhile Nampalys Mendy, Capt. Wes Morgan, Matty James and Daniel Amartey are still recovering from injury.
One guy who has recovered (from a knee injury) is Wilfried Ndidi, and he could be in contention for this one.
Manchester City at Leicester City FYIs
February 22, 5:30 pm, King Power Stadium
Starting XI Predictions: Leicester City Manchester City
Result probability: Leicester City win 19% Draw 23% Manchester City win 58%
Odds via Sportsbet: Leicester City win 4.5 Draw 4.0 Manchester City win 1.67
Leicester Premier League form: WLLWDD
Leicester form (all competitions): LWWLDD
Man City Premier League form: WWDWLW
Man City form (all competitions): DWWLLW
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Leicester City 1
City have won five of the last six in this series, so the smart, safe choice would be to back them here.
