You again? Yes, you again! Liverpool versus Manchester City has become a heated rivalry in the 2020s due to reasons far beyond their close proximity to one another. Both clubs have been on their own plane, far above the rest of the English football pyramid, since the late 2010s.

While this match-up comes in the EFL Cup round of 16, it really sounds and feels more like a final, with the two sides between them having claimed the last five titles in this tournament. In fact eight of the last eleven EFL Cup titles have been won by one of these two clubs.

Liverpool at Manchester City FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Round of 16

Kickoff: Thurs Dec 22, 8pm GMT, The Etihad, Manchester, UK

Team News: Liverpool Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Manchester City

With that all said, we expect Pep Guardiola to field a very strong team. With a side that has no known injury issues, and a lot of rest from the World Cup break, we think he goes full bore here. Cuz he knows that Jurgen Klopp, on the other sideline, will be doing much the same.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool (EFL Cup)

Ederson; Gomez, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Palmer, Haaland

Prediction: Man City 1, Liverpool 1 (City advances through on penalties)

