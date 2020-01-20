Man City vs Sheffield Team News: Mendy, Stones, Laporte, McGoldrick

Second place Manchester City could likely have a major fitness issue in the back line when they travel to seventh place Sheffield United tomorrow night. The reigning back to back champions could be without John Stones because due to a leg injury, and Benjamin Mendy, who is suffering from muscular fatigue.
Additionally, Aymeric Laporte is closing in on a return from a lengthy knee injury, but this match will come too soon for him. It could all add up to a major selection headache for manager Pep Guardiola.
“John had a problem in his leg in the last action of the game and then Mendy has muscular fatigue,” Guardiola revealed today.
He remained coy about Stones’ availability on Tuesday night: “I have to speak with doctors after the press conference.”
Shifting over to the Blades, forward David McGoldrick missed the draw with Arsenal on the weekend due to a foot injury. He’s a doubt for this one. Sheffield have been a very pleasant surprise this season, sitting much higher than would be expected of a newly promoted side.
They have come back to Earth a little lately however.
“We’ll need to produce one of our best performances of the season to get a result, and our performance at their place last month was excellent – in and out of possession, we had a really good shape and we limited them to very little, which was pleasing.
“We know they will have the ball a lot but I like to think we can cause them a few problems going the other way, like we did at their place.”
Manchester City at Sheffield United FYIs
Bramall Lane, Jan 21, 7:30pm
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Form Guide: Crystal Palace DWLLD Manchester City DWWLW
Key stat/fact: Sheffield have faced City more often without winning in Premier League competition than they have any other side (three draws and four losses).
Probabilities via Google: Sheffield United win 12%, Draw 19%, Manchester City win 69%
Prediction: Sheffield United 2, Manchester City 2
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.
