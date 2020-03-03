Man City Team News vs Sheffield Wednesday (FA Cup): Aguero, Sane

Manchester City scoring sensation Sergio Aguero is fully fit to feature at Hillsborough tomorrow despite suffering a knock against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup final victory. Whether or not he features against Sheffield Wednesday, in the FA Cup fifth round clash on Wednesday night, remains to be seen.
Look for City manager Pep Guardiola to rest some of his regulars as he takes on a side from the Championship. Defender Aymeric Laporte remains sidelined with a thigh problem while winger Leroy Sane has now made his return from a knee ligament injury in an appearance for the U23s. That said, he is still very much not in contention to play for the senior team, as of yet.
“He [Sane] is not ready,” Guardiola told a news conference today. “Six months out, he needs a process. When you start you feel good but he is doing the normal steps to come back, playing in the second time for 50 or 60 minutes.”
“Now it is weeks and weeks and weeks and play in the second team. Maybe it will be easier to play in the Premier League than this cup competition. We need to win.”
Perhaps the biggest story of this presser today though was Phil Foden. Guardiola had heavy praise for the promising youngster, who is struggling to find consistent playing time in a very crowded position group, but put in a man of the match performance in the League Cup title game.
“I want the best for him,” Guardiola told the media in reference to Foden.
“He will get what he deserves. Of course, I’m delighted about his performance and his behavior in good moments and bad moments. Just think work and work and it always pays off.”
“[He has to] improve and improve and improve. He is 19-year-old, you have a lot to improve but with his behavior he can achieve whatever he wants.”
Meanwhile the Owls have no fresh injury concerns going into this one.
Manchester City at Sheffield Wednesday FA Cup 5th Round FYIs
March 4, 7:45 pm, Hillsborough
Sheffield Wednesday FA Cup form: WW
Sheffield Wednesday form (all competitions): DLLDWL
Manchester City FA Cup form: WW
Manchester City form (all competitions): LLWWWW
Prediction: Manchester City 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0
