Man City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs United

Manchester City face one of their toughest games of the season as they travel to Manchester United on Saturday. Man City are in a good run of form lately as they have started to turn their Premier League season around.
They have been playing well in Europe as well, topping their Champions League group. Given the importance of the Manchester derby, it is a necessary to have a full squad ready at your disposal.
Manchester Derby FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30 GMT, Sat Dec 12, Old Trafford, TV: NBC (US)
Starting XI Prediction: United Team news: United
Odds: Man City -134 United +320 Draw +290
League Form Guide: Man City WWLDW United- WWWWL
League position: United 6th, 19 points Man City 7th, 18 points
Man City Team News
The one name that will be missing from the City team sheet will be Sergio Aguero, which is a big blow. The manager does have other options to fill the left by the absence of the Argentine. There are no other injury concerns, which is good news for Pep Guardiola.
City will start with a 4-3-3 that can change into a 4-2-3-1 as well, depending on the situation during the match. Ederson will start in goal with Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy as the full backs.
Aymeric Laporte will keep his place from the midweek game and be partnered with Ruben Dias.
This is the strongest possible centre back partnership that City have at the moment.
The three in midfield have the luxury of rotating which will cause United all sorts of problems. Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan will start the game and their movement and skill will be crucial to the visitors in getting a win.
De Bruyne in particular will have a huge role to play given how good he has been with his passing and shooting. In the attack, the absence of Aguero is a big blow, but Gabriel Jesus will be there to cover for him.
Alongside him on the wing will be Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling. Manchester City can get the win if these three play to their strengths.
United can be a bit weak defensively and it will be upon this trio to take advantage of that. Given their form, Man City will be confident of getting the win over their rivals.
Man City Predicted Starting XI Against Manchester United (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
