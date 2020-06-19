Manchester City was impressive in the way they dispatched Arsenal on Wednesday night, and they are heavily favored to win again on the weekend. The reigning champions have certainly shaken off the rust from the three month layoff as they look to make it two from two victories in project restart.
They’ll welcome Burnley FC, a mid-table side, in on Sunday night. Let’s take a look at who Pep Guardiola may select in his first team for this clash, having pretty much all his options available. We decided to include Leroy Sane, who will be leaving the club either this summer or next, according to Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City Starting XI vs Burnley FC
Sane Aguero Sterling
B. Silva Rodri Foden
Zinchenko Laporte Fernandinho Walker
Ederson
Manchester City vs Burnley FC FYIs
Kickoff: 8pm, Friday June 21, City of Manchester Stadium
Odds: Manchester City 1/7 Burnley FC 18/1 Draw 13 /2
Records: Manchester City 19-3-7 Burnley FC 11-12-6
Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWW Burnley FC DDWWD
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Position in Premier League Table: Burnley FC 39 points, 10th City 60 points, 2nd
Prediction Manchester City 3, Burnley FC 0
City show no signs of easing up on any opponent. Now at full fitness, they are a high octane machine again and you can expect plenty of lopsided scores in their matches from here until the end of the season.
City they will win 4-0