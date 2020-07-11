Today was the day that Manchester City learned their draw in the UEFA Champions League, and that’s definitely the biggest news of the day surrounding the club. That competition is of course not until August though, and the second place side still has some less than meaningful Premier League fixtures to get through.
Up next is a trip to the Amex Stadium, where they’ll take on Brighton and Hove Albion. The host Seagulls will be without Colombian international and midfielder Steven Alzate due to a groin injury, while Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains a very long-term injury absentee.
For City, Sergio Aguero is of course out of commission for this one, as his season is done (knee surgery). So now let’s take a look at who City manager
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Brighton & Hove Albion
Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling
Manchester City vs Newcastle United FYIs
Kickoff: Sat July 11, 8pm BST, Amex Stadium
Records, Position: Manchester City 22-3-9, 69 pts, 2nd Brighton 8-12-14, 36 pts, 15th
Odds: Brighton 10/1 Draw 5/1 Manchester City 1/3.
Head to Head: City have own all five of the previous league meetings between the two sides, accruing a 15-2 aggregate goal differential.
Prediction: Manchester City 4, Brighton 0
City have suffered an unexpectedly high number of losses this season, but when they’re on point, they have a tendency to win very decisively. Look for that again in this one.
