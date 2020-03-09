Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC

Manchester City hosts Arsenal FC in a rescheduled fixture in midweek, meaning we have a Wednesday night Premier League contest to look forward to (and preview). In this all big six clash, City have a couple of major star player injury doubts, and one wonders what approach manager Pep Guardiola may take here.
Striker supreme Sergio Aguero and midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne could be rested as a precaution, with City having already pretty much secured a top four finish, but also long out of the running for the title. With that mind, (Liverpool will clinch the title with just two wins or Man City losses, or any combination thereof) Guardiola may prioritize other remaining competitions.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction (4-3-3):
Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; Gundogan, D. Silva, Rodri; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling
Manchester City vs Arsenal FC FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal
Kickoff: 7:30 BST, March 11, City of Manchester Stadium
TV: N/A
Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 70%, Draw 17%, Arsenal win 13%
Form Guide: Manchester City LWWLW Arsenal- WWWLL
Prediction: Manchester City 3, Arsenal 1
Honestly, I think City are going to be highly motivated here, angered by their disappointing defeat at United yesterday and they’ll take it out on Arsenal.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind