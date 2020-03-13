UEFA Postpones Man City-Real Madrid, Juventus-Lyon

Two Champions League games this coming Tuesday, Manchester City vs. Real Madrid and Juventus vs. Lyon, have been postponed by UEFA it was announced on Thursday. The UCL round of 16 second leg matches scheduled for early midweek were postponed out of cautions over the coronavirus.
Meanwhile next Wednesday’s two UCL fixtures, Barcelona vs. Napoli and Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea, are still set to go ahead. It also remains to be seen what UEFA will rule on the Europa League competition as of now. Real Madrid were taken into isolation after one of the team’s basketball players tested positive for the virus.
Juventus defender Rugani has also tested positive for COVID 19. Both La Liga and Serie A have suspended competition at this point, while it’s expected the Premier League could follow suit tomorrow.
