Man City, Bayern Munich Among Favorites to Win Champions League

As the Premier League season winds down, Manchester City will focus on keeping the fine edge for the next major competition, the UEFA Champions League. For City, it means, a lot more as they have yet to ever reach a UCL final, let alone win it.
It’s also very likely that their ban from European competition for the next two seasons will be upheld, so they really got to make this one count. The 2019-20 Champions League has been given the green light to resume, via a miniature tournament format, running from August 12-23 in Lisbon, Portugal.
City, highly motivated for all the reasons we’ve just stated are co-favorites according to soccer bet odds. The other front-runner, according to the bookies, is Bayern Munich, so in one sense, this tournament will be all about Leroy Sane.
The Man City winger and German international was officially announced as a Bayern player yesterday. However, he won’t bve eligible to feature for the Bavarian powerhouse until next season. It’s also a massive tournament for Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola, who was really brought to the blue side of Manchester for this very purpose- winning the UCL.
If/when he accomplishes this feat, there could be a mutual parting of ways between he and the club.
Guardiola has said publicly, in past press conferences that European results will definite his era at the Etihad. He couldn’t win it all in Europe even with the two powerhouse league title winning sides that smashed PL records aplenty (last year’s side and the team from two years ago), but maybe here and now is the time. Up next though is a weekend league clash at Southampton FC.
If the UCL trophy isn’t hoisted, in the end, by one of the two teams already discussed, then it’s likely Paris Saint-Germain or FC Barcelona could be the team that gets it done.
The Catalan club or the French powerhouse are the two sides with the next most favorable odds.
Los Reyes Del Europa, the all-time Kings of Europe, Real Madrid are of course a contender as well, but at this point, they are more of a darkhorse candidate only for the 2019/20 Champions League competition.
