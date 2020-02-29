Man City vs Aston Villa: EFL Cup Team News, Match Preview

Since 2014, Manchester City have won four EFL Cup titles, giving them six all-time. Only Liverpool (8) have won more. Aston Villa have won five, tied with Manchester United for third all time. So tomorrow’s League Cup title fixture is certainly a match-up of “traditional powers” in this competition.

Aston Villa ‘s last win, however, came back in 1996. Let’s take a look at the team news for this one, starting with City. Central defender Aymeric Laporte won’t likely feature in this one after having suffered yet another injury setback in the Citizens’ 2-1 comeback win against Real Madrid in midweek.

Meanwhile Leroy Sane is back in training, but is still a couple weeks away; at least. In turning to the Villans, Tom Heaton, John McGinn, Wesley and Keinan Davis remain out while Anwar El Ghazi is considered a doubt.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa League Cup Final FYIs

March 1, 4:30 pm, Wembley Stadium

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Key stat: Man City have won their last four matches against Aston Villa by an aggregate margin of 17-1.

Odds: 18-1 Aston Villa, 1-6 Manchester City, 15-2 draw

Prediction: Manchester City 4, Aston Villa

City have dominated this series, and this tournament lately, so it’s safe to say they’ll take care of business again here.

