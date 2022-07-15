Manchester City have possibly concluded their summer transfer window business, at least on the buying side. But there is still plenty to talk about, including departures, re-signings and players linked with a move away who will actually end up staying.

We’ve got one of each category to cover here, so let’s dive right in, starting with Oleksandr Zinchenko, who could join Gabriel Jesus as City players leaving for Arsenal this summer.

According to ESPN, the North Londoners are hoping they can sign the 25-year-old Ukrainian (who is expected to command a fee in the region of £35 million) after having missed out on defender Lisandro Martinez. Arsenal were in for the Ajax defender, who is about to finalize a contract with Manchester United. (Although he won’t be able to join the team on tour).

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is really high on Zinchenko, due to a lot of factors, including the fullback’s versatility. Moving on, City have announced a three year extension for winger Riyad Mahrez, who is expected to have a much bigger role this season, following the departure of Raheem Sterling.

“I’m very happy to sign the new deal. I have enjoyed every single minute of my time here,” said Mahrez, 31.

“It’s a pleasure to be part of such an incredible club. To have helped us achieve the success we have enjoyed in the past four seasons has been unforgettable and made us all hungry to look to achieve even more.

“I would also like to thank Pep, Txiki and the coaching staff, both for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and for pushing me to continue to improve. Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful next season and beyond.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Riyad has played a major part in our success in the four years since he joined us, and we are all delighted he has agreed this new deal.

“He has brought so much to the Club with his skill, talent, commitment, and desire to win evident from the moment he first arrived. I also know that Pep and the coaching staff relish

working with Riyad.”

Mahrez, whose deal was set to expire next season, will now stay at the club until June 2025. The Algerian national team captain has scored 63 goals and registered 45 assists in 189 appearances with City.

And finally, Nathan Ake will be staying put apparently. The former Chelsea man, who was very close to a Stamford Bridge return this summer, has now done an about face and he’ll stick around, which likely means the door is opened for Manchester City to sanction the sale of Zinchenko.

