Manchester City let go of one of their greatest all-time players this summer in Sergio Aguero. The Argentine left after scoring 260 goals and helping the club win multiple major trophies. Now a replacement is the primary need of the hour at the Etihad stadium.
A couple of names have been suggested in Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. But the player they should be targeting plays in Italy now, for Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku, the former Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United striker is the ideal candidate to replace Aguero.
The big Belgian has improved his game quite drastically and is now a complete forward. This has been on display at the Euros where Belgium, powered by the Inter striker, have won their first two games.
After a slightly disappointing spell with City’s arch-rivals United, Lukaku has been a revelation since moving to Italy. He was always a great finisher, but what makes him even better now, is his link-up play.
The 28-year-old takes a more active role in the build-up, which makes him a bigger threat now. At City, he will have players who are adept at creating chances and when combined with the forward’s intelligence, Pep Guardiola’s men might become unstoppable.
A key factor that could make this deal come to fruition is the current financial situation of the Italian giants. They have to sell some of their stars to balance the books and City could pounce. In effect, the Manchester side could get Lukaku for cheaper than what would be spent on Haaland or Kane.
Under the guidance of former manager Antonio Conte, the Belgian forward notched up 64 goals in just 95 games. And the best part was his 10 assists last season, helping Inter win the Serie A.
This shows how much his game has matured. With Guardiola, these numbers are bound to increase.
Manchester City have a chance to improve their squad by getting an elite striker. And in Lukaku, they might get the missing piece that can win them the Champions League.
A deal can happen, and City should be doing their best to get the Belgian back to England.
