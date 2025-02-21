Liverpool FC at Manchester City Starting XI Predictions

Liverpool FC at Manchester City; since the late 2010s this has been THE GAME in the English Premier League. Actually, it has arguably even replaced El Clasico as the biggest football game on the planet each year. This year is a little different in that there are only league title implications for one side, instead of the usual both, but it’s still massive.

Liverpool FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kick: Sun. Feb. 23, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Team News: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 42% Man City 33% Draw 25%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool 1st, 61 pts, WWDWD Manchester City 4th, 44 pts, DWWLW

Manchester City are out of the title race, but they still need to accrue points wherever and whenever they can to hang in the top four race.

So with all that in mind, let’s get to the potential starting lineups.

Starting XI Predictions

Liverpool FC

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Curtis Jones, Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Manchester City

Ederson: Rico Lewis, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan, Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva; Erling Haaland.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

