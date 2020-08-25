Lionel Messi Wants Out of Barcelona, Man City Would Be a Great Fit

It is official now, as confirmed by both parties, Lionel Messi wants out of FC Barcelona. The Argentine superstar has been with the Catalan club for almost two decades.
According to multiple outlets, all across the world, the club is holding an emergency meeting. See the tweet below from a beIN Sports correspondent:
BOOM!
According to Argentinian TyC Sports, Messi has officially communicated to Barcelona that he will activate a clause to end unilaterally his contract!
According to the Associated Press, Messi sent a formal document expressing his desire to get his release from the club. So if he gets his way, the next question is, naturally, where will he go?
Well, if he can somehow move on a free that would open up all kinds of new possibilities for him. He’d still get paid extremely handsomely of course, but when it really comes to down to it, there’s likely only two potential destinations:
Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.
? "He earns almost £1M per week, £9M per year in image rights, £13M per year in bonuses, he also gets £25M per year in loyalty fees. I cannot see a club who can match that kind of money. Man City? PSG?" @SkyKaveh on which clubs can afford Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/sTawuDjR5q
Both clubs have pretty much unlimited financial resources, as they’re both owned by organizations affiliated with Middle Eastern nations supported by egregious levels of oil-driven wealth (Qatar Sports Investments with PSG, Abu Dhabi United Group with Manchester City).
It’ll probably be down to just these two, and City have the edge for several reasons. First off it’s a chance for Messi to be reunited with manager Pep Guardiola, the mentor with which he has achieved, arguably his greatest glories.
He’ll also get to partner up front with his good friend Sergio Aguero, where they’ll both be provided excellent service from Kevin De Bruyne, the maestro of midfielders.
Additionally, City have an open spot on the wing right now, having let Leroy Sane go to Bayern Munich this summer. They did sign Ferran Torres as cover, but he’s young and green right now.
Adding Lionel Messi would give Pep such a wealth of talent and depth in the final third that even the club’s all time most expensive player, a former PFA POY award winner in Riyad Mahrez, would not be guaranteed a first team place.
In short, there’s a reason we’re seeing a Man City theme in the top trending terms on Twitter right now.
Take a look and you’ll see top trending terms right now that include: “Man City,” Messi to City,” “Aguero,” “Manchester City” and ” Lionel Messi to Manchester City.”
