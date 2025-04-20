We have a full on Champions League qualification for next season six pointer coming up on Tuesday night. Manchester City hosts surging Aston Villa in a match overflowing with implications for next year’s continental competition. The Villans are absolutely on fire right now, so City manager Pep Guardiola will have to select his strongest team possible.

Aston Villa at Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 3PM GMT, Tuesday, April 22, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Starting Lineup Predictions: Aston Villa Manchester City

Team News: Aston Villa Manchester City

Form Guide Premier League: Aston Villa WWWWW Manchester City DWDWW

Premier League Position: Villa 57 pts, 6th Manchester City 4th, 58 pts

Result Probability: Aston Villa win 25% Draw 23% Manchester City win 52%

This is what we think that might look like in midweek. Although it’s worth noting that we just couldn’t find a spot, here in the first team, for Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and (Chicago Fire FC transfer target) Kevin de Bruyne.

So if you have issues with that, we understand.

Manchester City Starting Lineup Prediction vs Villa

Stefan Ortega; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O’Reilly; Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan; Bernardo Silva, Manuel Akanji, Jeremy Doku; Omar Marmoush

