Man City Team News vs Newcastle: Laporte, Ortega, Stones

Saturday brings another edition for the international rivalry between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, whoops, I meant Newcastle United will visit Manchester City for a Premier League fixture. This matchup pits two of the football clubs, in this world, who are owned by a holding company with direct connections to the rulers of a nation-state. Paris Saint-Germain (Qatar) is the other.

So in a sense, this is country versus country. Certainly gives the match plenty of extra intrigue, doesn’t it?

Manchester City vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Saturday, March 4, 12:30, Etihad Stadium

Manchester City Football Club Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Table Place: Man City 2nd, 55 pts, +39 GD Newcastle 5th, 41 pts, +20 GD

PL Form: Man City WDWWL Newcastle LDDDW

Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 67% Draw 19% Newcastle win 14%

Team News for Both Sides

Let’s start with the Cityzens shall we? Backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega (wrist) is sidelined for this one (he wouldn’t likely feature in this one anyway) while defenders Aymeric Laporte (unspecified illness) and John Stones (thigh/hamstring issue) are doubtful to feature.

Flipping over to the visitors, Emil Krafth (knee) is out while rising star and Real Madrid target Bruno Guimaraes (ankle) faces a late fitness test.

Other than that, there are no fresh injury concerns to speak of and no absences due to suspensions, or any other reasons.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories