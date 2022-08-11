Are you ready for what could be called “a cricket score?” One of the most potentially lopsided fixtures of the entire season will be staged on Saturday when Manchester City hosts AFC Bournemouth. 4-0? Very likely. 5-0? Quite possible. 6-0? Yeah, that could really happen too. We could see the first ever Premier League hat trick for Erling Haaland, or the “Nordic Meat Shield” as some have called him.

Without further ado, let’s preview the matchup of what could be the side that finishes first versus the side that finishes 20th.

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: 3pm Saturday, Aug 13, The Etihad

MCFC Starting XI Prediction: go here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 91% Draw 7% Bournemouth win 2%

TV: USA Network

Team News for Both Sides

Aymeric Laporte (still recovering from a long-term knee injury) and Benjamin Mendy (indefinitely suspended, due to multiple serious criminal charges) are out. There are no other fitness concerns for Pep Guardiola at this time. Flipping over to Bournemouth, David Brooks (not the polarizing New York Times columnist) won’t be match fit enough to feature while Joseph Rothwell is out with a thigh injury. Finally, Ryan Fredericks (calf) is a doubt for this one.

Prediction: Manchester City 5, Bournemouth 0

It won’t be a Southampton when they’re at their worst kind of loss here, but it won’t be much better either.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories