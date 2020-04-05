Manchester City to Investigate Kyle Walker for Lockdown Sex Party

Kyle Walker joined the ranks of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, West Ham’s Declan Rice and Chelsea’s Mason Mount as Premier League footballers who have broken quarantine and violated social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
When Kyle Walker did it though, well, he did so in a very colorful manner, inviting two sex workers to his home. A report in the Sun said Kyle Walker and a friend paid £2,200 for Louise McNamara and a 24-year-old Brazilian woman to his home on Tuesday night. They stayed until Wednesday, the very same day that Walker posted a message to his followers urging them to stay home and shelter in place.
Kyle Walker lmaooo pic.twitter.com/Yue2LaUiEl
— Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) April 5, 2020
Just like Grealish, Kyle Walker is a hypocrit, of the “do as I say, not as I do” variety. He has since apologized for his actions, but he faces a major fine from MCFC, as they will being investigating the situation.
“Manchester City are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules,” said a Manchester City spokesperson.
“Footballers are global role models and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts.”
“We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure.”
The 29-year-old English international’s apology reads as follows:
“I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week.
“I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.”
