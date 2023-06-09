Kyle Walker Return Makes Man City Squad Fully Fit for UCL Final

After missing training earlier this week, due to a back injury, Kyle Walker resumed full training with the rest of the Manchester City squad. He was included in the travel party to Istanbul, and that means Man City now have a fully fit squad as they go for their first ever European Cup/Champions League title.

And they are going for so much more than just that, obviously, as the potential to win a treble has been this week’s dominant story line. In case you missed our preview material, it’s all here below.

UEFA Champions League Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sat June 10, 8pm, Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Team News: Inter Milan Manchester City

Starting XI Prediction: Inter Milan Manchester City

Here’s the rest of the team, which aims to become just the second side from England to win a treble (Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1998-99 Manchester United side is the other)

Man City Travel Squad

Ederson, Stefan Ortega, Carson; Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis, Gomez; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Kalvin Phillips, Perrone, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez.

As you can see below, all the projectionists and prognosticators strongly believe that City are going to win comfortably.

Odds and Ends

90 Min Result Probability: Inter Milan 14% Manchester City 66% Extra Time 20%

Man City (-250) vs Inter Milan (+625) | Draw over 120 mins (+380)

Over 2.5 goals (-160). Under 2.5 goals (+110)

Prediction: Man City 2, Inter Milan 0

I really do think that City manager Pep Guardiola regrets getting too creative with his lineup against Chelsea, in the first and only other MCFC appearance in the UCL Final. Maybe things would have been different then, had he gone more conventional. We think he’ll go straight to the point, meat and potatoes here, and that will be enough to make it happen. An Erling Haaland double is probably in the cards.

