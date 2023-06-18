Kyle Walker in Advanced Talks for Bayern Munich Transfer

Pep Guardiola said it directly during the regular season, Kyle Walker just doesn’t fit in well to the system he likes to run. Once we heard that spelled out publicly, we knew his eventual exit was imminent.

It appears that Bayern Munich could be the destination for the Manchester City full back.

??Excl. News #Walker: Advanced talks with FC Bayern now! Concrete negotiations ongoing. Walker keen to join Bayern on permanent deal. Tuchel, a main driver who convinced him to join Bayern now. ?? No agreement between the clubs yet

?? All parties optimistic to finalize the… pic.twitter.com/BmQqH5NmIR — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 18, 2023

That tweet embedded above is from Sky Sports Germany transfer guru Florian Plettenberg. An agreement is not place, of course, so hence we don’t know what the hypothetical transfer fee will be.

However, but the parties involved reportedly seem to want this to happen.

And there is confidence that a deal can be done too.

The 33-year-old English international was left out of the lineup for the Champions League Final- the big European Cup win that brought City into the rarified air that is pantheon of treble winners.

While Pep may not want him, the manager who bested the Man City boss in the 2021 UCL final does. Thomas Tuchel, who bested Pep and City in the European showcase two years ago, took over as Bayern boss earlier this year.

He is now actively recruiting Kyle Walker to join his club in Bavaria.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

