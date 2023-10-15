Manchester City Transfer Talk: Joshua Kimmich, Oscar Bobb

Manchester City return to action on Saturday, when they host Brighton & Hove Albion. Until then, we make your international break much compelling and interesting with some Man City Transfer Talk, and News and Notes. For the transfer rumors, we’ll cover Joshua Kimmich and Oscar Bobb here. For the News and Notes portion, focusing on Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri go here.

When it comes to Kimmich, TEAMtalk has a narrative linking the Bayern Munich midfield master with a move to The Etihad next summer.

Kimmich, 28, will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season. So you know what that means- the Bavarian giants will have to sell him next summer, or risk losing him on a Bosman transfer.

Of course, the German international could still reach an agreement and re-up with Bayern, but we’ll just have to see. His arrival would further push Kalvin Phillips down the pecking order, and thus give more motivation (he has plenty already) for the English international to leave in January.

Moving on to Bobb, he is set to be rewarded with a contract extension, which will naturally and expectedly come with a very big raise. That is according to a report in The Star on Sunday.

Bobb’s current deal, worth £12,000-a-week expires in 2025.

However, the forward has found is way into the first team, from time to time and City are going to reward his work and potential by tripling his salary. City have a lot of faith in the 20-year-old Norwegian, and they’ll show that faith by granting him a deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2029.

