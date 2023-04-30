Man City Team News vs West Ham: Kevin De Bruyne Update

Speaking ahead of Manchester City’s win over Fulham today, manager Pep Guardiola informed us that his best overall player (arguably) Kevin de Bruyne is out injured indefinitely.

(Yes, Erling Haaland is the most well known player, and the top scorer, but the Belgian midfield maestro is the best overall Man City player, regardless of position, is all facets. Guardiola said to the media that his star man “does not feel good” in relation to an unspecified injury.

?? “He doesn’t feel good.” ?? Pep Guardiola says he’s unsure how long Kevin De Bruyne will be out for pic.twitter.com/BhZyAT8lhY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 30, 2023

Guardiola has referred to it as “niggles in his legs,” which makes it sound less than serious. However, the manager also put forth no time table on the return of Kevin de Bruyne, which makes it seem like a substantial setback.

The big Belgian suffered this problem in the massive win over Arsenal last week. De Bruyne exited early after netting twice in the 4-1 romp.

He is the only injury concern for Guardiola’s men ahead of the next match, another Wednesday night affair at home, with West Ham United the visitors this time around.

De Bruyne is the only injury concern that Guardiola has right now, but he is a big one.

They won on Sunday, just fine without him, but if he is hurt for a prolonged period of time, down the stretch here, then Arsenal will have very much been granted a lifeline in the title race.

