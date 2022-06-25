It’s the off-season for all club competition, almost all of the international play currently being staged are just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means?
It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors, and other assorted news items. So let’s jump with the latest buzz surrounding Manchester City, who are about to complete their third signing of the summer. City have reached an agreement with Leeds United, over the transfer of 26-year-old midfielder.
According to ESPN, City will pay an initial £42 million for the English international, with a further £3m due in add-ons. We’ve covered what this deal means in-depth, previously, and you can read that over at this link.
Welcome Kalvin Phillips.
Speaking of transfer narratives we’ve talked about before, and man we’ve talked about this one plenty enough already, because it has truly dragged out a lot- Gabriel Jesus! The most recent meeting has brought a breakthrough and he’s now headed to Arsenal.
The two clubs have agreed a $55.3 million transfer fee (the guaranteed fee is £45m according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano) for the Brazilian international.
All that remains to be ironed out, in regards to the 25-year-old striker, are personal terms on this contract. That’s the last step towards getting this deal over the line, FINALLY! And lastly, check it out, in case you missed it
Summer Preseason Exhibition Tour
20 July v Club America (NRG Stadium, Houston)
23 July v Bayern Munich (Lambeau Field, Green Bay)
30 July v Liverpool (King Power Stadium) – FA Community Shield
That’s going to be epic! Playing in Lambeau- it’s a cathedral of sport.
