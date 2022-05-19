Man City Keen to Splash the Cash on England Star Kalvin Phillips

As the Premier League season winds down, the transfer rumor mill has heated right up. With Championship Sunday less than a week away now, it’s time to cast an eye at the player movement market.
There is no shortage of rumors when it comes to the transfer market. Follow this series throughout the summer as I look at the likelihood of some of the transfer rumors doing the rounds and whether I think they will work out.
Kalvin Phillips
One of the biggest English talents in the Premier League is without a doubt, Kalvin Phillips. The Leeds United midfielder has established himself as a world-class player for Leeds United. He has also become an integral player for Gareth Southgate’s England squad.
After taking part in England’s incredible run to the Euro 2020 final in the summer, many people expected Kalvin to take his game to the next level. Disappointingly, injuries have restricted him to just 19 appearances for Leeds this season.
That has had a direct effect on Leeds’ form, and the Yorkshire club is now flirting with relegation. If Leeds succumbs to the drop, Kalvin Phillips will not be moving down with them.
And even if they don’t get relegated, I think he will leave anyway. Big clubs are circling for the defensive midfielder. Both Manchester clubs, Chelsea and Liverpool, have been linked locally.
PSG, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan are some of the huge names linked to Phillips on the continent.
Despite Manchester United leading the early charge, Kalvin Phillips has made it abundantly clear he won’t be leaving his boyhood club for their bitter rivals United.
Liverpool has been linked heavily also, but with their plethora of young midfield options, a €60 million deal for another option in the center of the park seems unlikely.
That lends credence to reports of Manchester City being his preferred destination. And City is allegedly interested in making a move for the midfielder.
With Fernandinho & Ilkay Gundogan leaving at the end of the season, Kalvin Phillips would be a superb addition to their midfield ranks.
The move could benefit the England national side as well. Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, and Jack Grealish are all part of both the City squad and the national team currently.
LIKELIHOOD 75%
This deal looks good on paper. It’s a natural move upwards for Kalvin Phillips and Manchester City will need midfield reinforcements before the start of next season. I think this move will hinge on Leeds United Premier League status. I think regardless of that, he should make the move. However, I think if the Peacocks are in the PL next year, Kalvin Phillips will turn out for Leeds. If they aren’t, look for him to plying his trade at the Etihad next season.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind