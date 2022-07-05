Kalvin Phillips Joins Manchester City on a £42m Deal

English international and midfielder Kalvin Phillips has joined Manchester City on a six-year deal, from Leeds United, in a £42m deal that could rise up to 45 million in add-ons. Phillips become’s City’s third signing of the summer behind Erling Haaland and Stefan Ortega Moreno.
He will wear Vincent Kompany’s old number of 4, and his new contract will keep him at the club until 2028. Leeds United have signed American international Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig as a replacement.
Kalvin Phillips is confirmed as the new No.4 for City, taking Vincent Kompany’s old number. He signs fior #mcfc on a six-year deal, joining from Leeds in a £42m deal that could rise to £45m pic.twitter.com/kNREwYNyTd
— Simon Bajkowski (@spbajko) July 4, 2022
Reads a statement attributed to Phillips: “I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City.
“City have again proved to be the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world. To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about.
“City are a world-class Club with world-class staff and facilities and it’s a dream come true to have joined the Club. Now I can’t wait to get started and to look to try and help the team to go on and achieve more success.”
Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Kalvin to Manchester City.
“He is a player that we have long admired, and at both domestic and international level, he has proved his fantastic ability and quality over the past few seasons.
“His reading of the game, alongside his passing ability, energy and drive make him a formidable talent and he is a player who has a fantastic will to win.
“We feel he will be a superb addition to our squad and that he will complement our game perfectly.
“Everyone here is looking forward to watch Kalvin play and develop even further over the next few years.”
Kalvin Phillips speaks for the first time since becoming a Manchester City player ? pic.twitter.com/nMSnykgdDx
— Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) July 4, 2022
Phillips also said that City defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker were part of the recruiting process, helping to convince him at the last England national team camp, stating:
“Also, the way that the club runs is totally different to other clubs. I was very intrigued when they were telling me about it and eventually it happened.”
The rich get richer and the strong continue to strengthen this summer transfer window. The reigning Premier League champions continue to reload.
