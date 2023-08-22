Jeremy Doku Set for Man City Medical Ahead of €65m Move

Jeremy Doku is poised to become Manchester City’s third signing of the summer transfer window, behind Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

According to multiple outlets, the Belgian international is now set to undergo his Man City medical, ahead of a move worth €65 million (£55.5m, $71m) from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The 21-year-old winger slots in as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who left to join Al Ahli earlier this summer. Doku scored 12 goals in 91 games for Rennes, moving over from Anderlecht in 2020.

It will be interesting to see what this move means now for Cole Palmer.

A young and very highly regarded talent, Palmer is still struggling to get regular playing time, but has done a fine job filling in the gaps left by the injury to Kevin de Bruyne.

Palmer scored in both the Community Shield and the UEFA Super Cup, but he knows he may have to leave in order to find regular playing time.

The addition of Doku just makes the competition for places in the attacking midfield all the more cutthroat.

