Manchester City have announced the signing of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in a club and Premier League record deal. The Englishman has blossomed into one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League since Villa got promoted.
His excellent form was rewarded with a call-up to the national team, and he helped them reach the final of Euro 2020.
Reflecting on his move, Grealish told the club website:
Introducing…our new number

— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2021
“I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club. Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently.
“Pep coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe. To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want.”
Director of Football Txiki Begiristain spoke about how the playmaker will fit in as he added:
“I am certain that the fans are going to love seeing him in our team. Pep loves the way he plays, and we all feel he is an ideal fit for Manchester City. Our style and his style are a perfect match. I’m excited to watch him over the coming years.”
The 25-year-old will get to wear the No. 10 that was previously held by City legend Sergio Aguero. There will be a lot of pressure on the former Villa man given the price tag placed on him, but he has the talent to back up the investment made.
As for the reigning Premier League champions, they have added one of the best players in the league to their team.
It strengthens the Citizens and will make it much harder for other teams to take the title away from them.
Manchester City have made a statement with the signing of Grealish and there is a good chance that they are not done with their transfer business. The new season promises to be even better for Pep Guardiola and co.
