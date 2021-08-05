Jack Grealish to Undergo Manchester City Medical Ahead of £100m Move

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Manchester City are set to complete the transfer of Jack Grealish today in a deal worth £100 million.
The Aston Villa captain has developed into one of the finest midfielders of the Premier League, and he is set to undergo his medical with his new club on Thursday (per Sky Sports). City are about to smash the British transfer fee record, set by cross-city rivals Manchester United five years ago when they bought Paul Pogba.
Jack Grealish will undergo a medical at Manchester City on Thursday
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 4, 2021
According to the report, the Englishman is set to earn in excess of £230,000-a-week after completing his move. The Manchester side followed up their interest by triggering a clause that was present in the 25-year-old’s contract.
This news was confirmed by David Ornstein of The Athletic who tweeted the following:
“Manchester City on verge of agreeing deal with Aston Villa to sign Jack Grealish for £100m. If everything goes to plan 25yo will finalise personal terms, take medical & complete move. Most expensive signing in British history.”
After missing out on winning the Champions League, City are not sitting on their laurels, and they are looking to improve their squad. The club are also looking to bring in Harry Kane which would take the team to a whole other level.
Jack Grealish is the type of signing that can elevate the quality of others around him. And the potential combination of the English international with Kevin De Bruyne would make the fans at the Etihad excited.
Though the outlay for the transfer might seem high, it can be argued that a lower fee may not have been agreed by Villa who were keen to hold on to their star. It is a statement of intent by the Cityzens who want to strengthen their grip over the Premier League.
Adding a star like the Englishman to the existing talent at the club should pay dividends.
The record-breaking deal will be completed soon and with the league set to start in a few days, it is good news for Manchester City.
Jack Grealish is an exceptional talent and having a midfielder of his quality is only going to help the team. City will hope that the price tag doesn’t weigh him down and they get to see the Englishman at his best.Follow paulmbanks
