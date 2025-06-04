As the season winded down, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hinted at the idea of Jack Grealish leaving the club this summer. Wednesday brought news that serves as all but confirmation that the English winger is out the door this transfer window. Several outlets are reporting today that Jack Grealish will be left out of Manchester City’s travel squad to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in America.

According to The Athletic, Guardiola is “now expected to leave him at home” for the tournament.

Manchester City FIFA Club World Cup FYIs

How They Qualified: Winners of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City Club World Cup Preview: go here

Group G Matches:

June 18, 12pm EST, Wydad AC, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

June 22, 9pm, EST, Al Anin, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

June 26, 3pm, EST, Juventus, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Obviously, Jack Grealish, 29, and his agent will now focus on trying to find his next club. It’s pretty clear that his time at The Etihad is up now. When City brought him over from Aston Villa in 2021, he became the first ever English-born £100 million player.

However, he has fallen well short of living up to that price tag, having just 40 goal involvements (17 goals scored, 23 assists registered) in 157 appearances over that span.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Previews

Manchester City Atletico Madrid Paris Saint-Germain Bayern Munich Real Madrid Inter Miami Chelsea FC

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories