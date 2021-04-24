Ilkay Gundogan: Key Player for Manchester City in EFL Cup Final

Manchester City will have a chance to win their first trophy of the season on Sunday as they take on Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final. The Citizens have some world-class players, but one man has the potential to be the biggest threat for Spurs to deal with.
The Manchester side have many players that could potentially turn the game on it’s head. Names such as Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are the ones most people will think of.
However, it’s Ilkay Gundogan who is likely to have an even bigger say on the result. Spurs got a taste of that earlier this season, with the German central midfielder putting in a stunning display as City comfortably eased past the north London club 3-0.
Though Gundogan plays in a deeper role compared to the other City midfielders, his timely runs make him a unique threat. You cannot have a player mark him at all times as that opens up the defence. The Lilywhites will probably have one of their two central midfielders shadow the German to prevent those devastating runs.
This is what he can do for the attack, but what the 30-year-old does in defence is also equally important. Along with Rodri, Gundogan forms the first shield for City. Both of them work tirelessly to protect the centre backs. They are also able to cover for the full backs when they move forward to provide width.
The ability to effectively contribute on both ends should be attributed to the player’s endless stamina. He will keep going until the very last minute which will make life difficult for the Spurs defenders.
The German also has an incredible passing range to go with his other talents.
Ilkay Gundogan is an integral component of a supremely talented Manchester City squad. He has been an important part of their push to reclaim the Premier League title and will have a big role to play again on Sunday.
