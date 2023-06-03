Ilkay Gundogan Scores Fastest Goal in FA Cup History

It could be the final goal that he scores in a Manchester City shirt, but wow! what a goal it was by Ilkay Gundogan. Just 13 seconds in, it was the fastest goal scored in FA Cup history, breaking the record set by Louis Saha, for Everton in 2009.

Watch below as Erling Haaland wins the header over Victor Lindelof and the ball places perfect to Ilkay Gundogan, and the Captain slots it home from just outside the box.

Ilkay Gundogan scoring the FASTEST goal in FA Cup final history. pic.twitter.com/po4r9I4VEt — City Report (@cityreport_) June 3, 2023

The German has now scored five goals in six appearances for Manchester City since the start of May, which is interesting because that’s as many goals as he had previously scored in all of his previous 44 appearances this season. It’s the 190th Manchester Derby, and the first which manifested as a FA Cup Final.

Interesting because it appears United have conceded the quickest goals in both FA Cup and Premier League history.

I believe Manchester United have now conceded the two quickest goals at Wembley, then. 1. Christian Eriksen for Tottenham after 11 seconds, January 2018 2. Ilkay Gundogan for Manchester City after 13 seconds, June 2023 — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) June 3, 2023



And to bring it all home, with more symmetry, Christian Eriksen also happened to be in the starting XI for Manchester United on this afternoon. Going back to Ilkay Gundogan, he now has a piece of Man City history, even if he moves on this summer.

