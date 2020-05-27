For the most part, global football is currently on pause, but the Premier League is inching towards a restart sometime next month, with matches to be played behind closed doors. There are still some hurdles to clear when it comes to Project Restart, but training has resumed, and there is confidence that the EPL will return.
Until the football season restarts, we do have some transfer talk to cover. So let’s take a spin through the Manchester City rumor mill in cyberspace. Starting with an item from The Sun.
The London publication claims that City are keen on Bayer Leverkusen striker Kai Havertz, 20, who has been on an absolute tear lately.
While today was disastrous for Bayer, a 4-1 loss to Wolfsburg, he did bagging a brace against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, capping a stretch in which he scored six times and registered three assists across six appearances. This is why all the big clubs are keen on him.
With a valuation of around €100 million, he’s wanted by United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, pretty much everybody in the big six.
If City don’t sign him, then perhaps they’ll bring in another Bayer winger, Leon Bailey.
According to the Daily Mail, City will bid about $50 million for Bailey, a 22-year-old Jamaican. He can play on either wing, and that would help his getting in the team at City, where this is an excess of talent on the wings.
Although, the position group is reportedly about to become not quite as deep this summer, with Leroy Sane apparently ready to go to Bayern Munich.
In sticking with our all forwards who can play out wide edition of Man City transfer talk, the reigning champions are one of reportedly 11 teams thought to be keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers sensation Raul Jimenez.
Juventus have also now entered the mix, according to Tuttosport. They’ll face competition from almost all the Premier League big six, and Real Madrid.
It’s easy to see why the Mexican international is in such high demand as he’s scored 22 goals across all competitions and led Wolves to the Europa League round of 16 and the Premier League top six.
