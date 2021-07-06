Manchester City Transfer Talk: Harry Kane, Lionel Messi

The summer silly season is in full swing but we’re still waiting for Manchester City to make their first splash signing this summer. Will it be Jack Grealish, Harry Kane or Lionel Messi? We don’t have any updates today in regards to that first name, but you can read up on the latest developments with the Aston Villa captain by going here.
As for the other two, let’s start right in by covering Lionel Messi first, as he’s been a City target for a long time. The 34-year-old Argentine is now officially out of contract, as of five days ago, which means he’s currently a free agent. However, the Catalan club say talks have been ongoing, and they feel very confident about the winger extending his stay.
Speaking to a media outlet named La Sexta, Barcelona President Joan Laporta says talks are going smoothly, which of course is a set back to Man City (and Paris Saint-Germain, who are also said to be keen).
“Everything is going well for Leo Messi’s contract,” Laporta said.
The window of opportunity is still there however, for both City and PSG, who have had a very busy summer.
Les Parisiens have signed former Liverpool man Georginio Wijnaldum on a free, and they’re working on closing deals for Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi.
Switching over now to Harry Kane, whom City have reportedly placed a bid on, he is still on international duty with England at the Euros, where he’s now scored three goals in five games. Tottenham Hotspur went out and hired a new manager and club director while their talisman has been away playing for his country, but Kane has said that he hasn’t spoken with either Nuno Espirito Santo nor Fabio Paritici yet.
“Whenever a new manager comes in, I guess there’s a level of excitement around the club,” Kane said to talkSPORT.
“Obviously, I’ve not been there and not had any contact with him. I’m away with England now and my full focus is on here. Hopefully, we’ve got a week left.
“He’s a great manager and did a great job at Wolves and got them playing a really good way. Let’s get back and I’m sure we’ll be in contact after the tournament.”
“Of course as a player you want to be wanted, you want to feel like you’re loved, which I do,” Kane said.
“I haven’t had the chance to talk to any of these people yet. I’m sure we’ll get to know each other after the tournament, have a phone call or two once I get a week or two of holiday.”
