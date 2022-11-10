Man City Team News vs Brentford: Haaland, Phillips, Walker

Erling Haaland remains a bit of an injury doubt for Manchester City’s fixture versus Brentford FC this Saturday. He is currently dealing with some ankle issues, as manager Pep Guardiola admitted this week that the Norwegian is still not 100% fit.

He was fit enough to make the bench (where he went unused) tonight though in City’s 2-0 League Cup win over Chelsea.

Manchester City vs Brentford FYIs

Kick-off time: Saturday 12th, November 12.30 PM, Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Form Guide: Manchester City WWWLW Brentford DDLDW

Manchester Starting XI Prediction: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Google Result Probability: Man City 86% Brentford 4% Draw 10%

After this match, Haaland will have six weeks off during the World Cup, as Norway failed to qualify.

So risk him, knowing a long break is coming? Or don’t risk him, and just get to that period which will serve as a second off-season/preseason?

Hmmmmm. There is no right or wrong answer.

Team News

City only have two confirmed absentees- Joao Cancelo is suspended and Kyle Walker remains injured. Guardiola said he did not know whether or not Walker will be fit enough to make the England World Cup squad. Ditto for Kalvin Phillips.

But one should expect the midfielder to gain some valuable minutes here in order to rebuild his fitness ahead of the quadrennial tournament.

We’re guessing that both will be named to Gareth Southgate’s squad when it is announced tomorrow. (By the way, in case you missed it, City was named the second biggest football brand in the world earlier this week)

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories