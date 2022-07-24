Man City 1, Bayern Munich 0 News: Haaland, Guardiola, Nagelsmann

Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 1-0 last night (7/23/22) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. In our first article from the press box at this match, we covered all the lightning delays and the goal-scoring of Man of the Match Erling Haaland.

In this article, we have full audio of both manager press conferences, as well as some quotes. We’ll have more full quotations later in future articles, but for now here are some major takeaways from the post-match press conferences of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

We also have audio of Erling Haaland in the mixed zone after the game.

“the important thing is that we came away from the tour without any injuries…it was a good tour,” said Pep.

He also discussed the emergence of Haaland, and praised the turf, pitch and stadium overall at Lambeau Field.

Here is the Pep press audio below:

Julian nagelsmann on the atmosphere: “at least we were happy to be here, great stadium, great fans, but the weather was not so great for them…happy they stayed in the stadium to make some noise”

On all the stoppages: “a short timeout is a good idea for the future soccer.”

Audio of the Nagelsmann press conference after Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 1-0 7/23/22 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay below:

With just one week until they take on RB Leipzig, he discussed the fitness levels of key midfielder Kingsley Coman and how to manage his minutes

“in the end, it was a good decision that he did not play more minutes than he did today”

He also fielded a question about life after Robert Lewandowski

“It’s too easy to answer this question, to make headlines. I know that you are thinking headlines

Erling Haaland discussing his first match with Manchester City, and his transition to the new club

