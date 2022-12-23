Man City at Leeds United Team News: Haaland, Marsch, Bamford

Manchester City visiting Leeds United on Wednesday night will be a very special affair for Erling Haaland. The Premier League’s leading scorer was born in Leeds when his father Alfie Haaland played for the club, before he himself joined City in 2000.

Haaland also worked under Marsch at RB Salzburg. “Erling texted me as soon as the schedule came out,” Marsch said at a press conference earlier this week. ‘I gave him permission to have a small hamstring injury for that match.

Yes, this is a circle the date on the calendar kind of match for both sides.

“He was born in Leeds, his father has history here and he has the club in his heart because of that. When I got the job, him and his father were supportive.

“We’ll expect him to be fully ready and that causes issues for us,” Marsch added.

Indeed it would be a huge help for Marsch, and 15th place Leeds to have Haaland, who is indeed The Next Big Thing in world football, miss out on this one, with a hypothetical hamstring injury, but in reality the big Norwegian Meat Shield is fully fit.

Team News for Both Sides

City have zero known injury issues, but Aymeric Laporte and Julian Alvarez could miss out here having just played in the World Cup final with Argentina.

As for Marsch, he has plenty of selection issues to contend with.

Patrick Bamford (groin), Illan Meslier (illness) and Junior Firpo (groin) are doubts for this one. Meanwhile Tyler Adams (suspension), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Archie Gray (ankle) are all out.

That’s quite the laundry list, of course.

