Man City Team News vs Girona: Haaland, Mahrez, Kebe, Ramirez

Manchester City are ready to rock it again, with their lone exhibition of the World Cup break set for Saturday. They’ll host Girona at their Academy facility, as a tune up for next week’s EFL Cup clash against Liverpool.

Two of the team’s biggest stars, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez, represent nations that didn’t qualify for the World Cup, so they are well rested and raring to go for this clash.

In fact, Haaland made it public, a week ago that he’s already back with the club.

Manchester City vs Girona Club Friendly FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Dec 17, noon GMT, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Team News for Both Sides

Both Haaland and Mahrez should see major minutes here, and most likely start. Kevin De Bruyne is back after Belgium exited early from the World Cup, with the so-called “golden generation” crashing out at the group stage.

He’ll also play a major part on Saturday. City do not have new injury concerns, so their physio room is currently empty. The same cannot be said for Girona, who will be without Ibrahima Kebe and Juanpe Ramirez, both of which are long term injury absentees.

So you can expect both sides to feature a lot of different players in this one.

