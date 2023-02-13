Erling Haaland an Injury Doubt for Huge Clash at Arsenal

There is only one genuine Manchester City team news item, heading into the crunch clash at Arsenal in midweek, but it is a massive one.

That lone injury concern- striker supremo Erling Haaland, who was subbed off at half-time of City’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa today. City manager Pep Guardiola admitted the big Norwegian’s status is in doubt for Wednesday night.

Arsenal vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 6:30PM GMT, 15 February 2023, The Emirates

Team News: Manchester City Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Arsenal

PL Form, Standing: Manchester City WLWWL 2nd, 48 pts Arsenal DLWWD 1st, 51 pts

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 40% Arsenal 32% Draw 28%

“We will see in the next days how he will do,” Guardiola said of Haaland, who suffered a kick to his thigh on Sunday.

“At half-time I spoke with the doctors and they say: ‘Maybe don’t take risks.’ I agree. I think it is not injured but tomorrow we will see. If there is some risks he is not going to play.”

It doesn’t sound too serious, but at the same time, it also sounds like the City medical staff doesn’t really don’t know too much, regarding the severity of the issue right now.

You know Haaland is a top-notch competitor, and this is football at the most elite level. If his status is touch-and-go, he’ll go.

