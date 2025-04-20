Manchester City will be without the services of five key players, due to injury, when they host Aston Villa on Tuesday night. Four of them, Erling Haaland, Ederson, John Stones and Nathan Ake, will be back at some point before the season ends. City manager Pep Guardiola provided an update on the foursome over the weekend, which included a 2-0 win over Everton yesterday.

Let’s get to Pep’s updates, starting with Haaland, and his ankle/foot problem.

More about Chicago Fire FC transfer target Kevin de Bruyne.

Man City Team News

“[He’s] not training either,” the boss said of the giant Nordic scoring machine. “The next games, he won’t be ready.”

The original timeline was mid-May for Haaland, and it appears that’s where we still are, right now, with Haaland.

On Ake (also an ankle/foot problem) and Stones (thigh/hamstring), Guardiola stated: “Getting better, but not yet.”

So it’s still looking like sometime in May, as the range for return, for both of these defenders. And then finally, how the about the #1 guy in between the sticks?

[Ederson] is not ready for tomorrow,” Pep said on Friday.

“I don’t know [when he will be available]. For the game, he is not ready.”

Let’s just go with out indefinitely for now, and reconvene on that later.

