Man City Team News vs Burnley: Gvardiol, De Bruyne, Ake

On December 7, 2021 Josko Gvardiol started at central defender for RB Leipzig and helped lead the club to a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. The then 19-year-old led Leipzig in touches (80), carries (60) and pass completions (60) that day.

He also contributed six pressures, three blocks and a tackle, obviously making a huge impression on Pep Guardiola and Man City.

Season Opener FYIs

Manchester City at Burnley FC

Kickoff: Fri. Aug 11, 8pm Turf Moor

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Manchester City 74% Draw 16% Burnley FC 10%

Because now he is here, set to make his debut in a sky blue shirt on Friday night when the Cityzens open their league title defense at Burnley. A new era beckons, Gvardiol, or Little Pep as he is called for obvious reasons, should slot right in and start in the back line. And he should start immedtiately, given how much money Man City paid to get him.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories