Man City Team News vs Arsenal: Gvardiol, De Bruyne, Ake

Manchester City have big transfer news heading into the Community Shield on Sunday. It has been officially confirmed that City have signed defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. The Croatian sensation moves over on a £77.6m (€90m, $98m) transfer fee and that sum does not include add-ons.

He is very unlikely to make his debut against Arsenal at Wembley but should be registered in time to be available for City’s league opener against Burnley at Turf Moor on Aug. 11.

Community Shield FYIs

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Kickoff: Sunday Aug. 6, 4pm BST, Wembley Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester City

Team News: Arsenal Manchester City

Watch: ESPN+

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that Gvardiol has already had his Man City medical and that the deal will be finalized soon. Guardiola had some fun in discussing the 21-year-old nicknamed Little Pep due to the striking similarity in last names.

“what a beautiful surname” the Catalan said.

Man City Team News

Elsewhere midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne will be absent here as he’s yet to fully recover from the hamstring tear he suffered in the Champions League final victory over Inter Milan on June 10.

There is better news though with Nathan Ake, as he’s expected to be match fit for the clash at the national stadium. He missed out on the loss to Atletico Madrid due to an issue that was designated as “fatigue.

And that wraps up the Man City team news for the Community Shield.

