Ilkay Gundogan Leaves Man City, Signs with FC Barcelona

It is a done deal- Manchester City star man Ilkay Gundogan is headed to the Catalan club. According to multiple outlets, the German midfield maestro has signed with FC Barcelona, moving over on a Bosman transfer, with his Man City contract expiring this month.

The only thing we’re waiting on at this point is the official announcement and confirmation.

No official statement expected today for Ilkay Gündogan as new Barça player — he will communicate to Man City, matter of respect then announce his move to Barcelona. ??? #FCB It’s done and sealed, as reported today. pic.twitter.com/Y0vuN0Ohnt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

Gundogan, the first signing of the Pep Guardiola era, moving over from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, won numerous team and individual honors. Often wearing the captain’s arm band, he was a major leadership figure at the club. He leaves City as a treble winner, and the Man of the Match for the FA Cup Final win over Manchester United earlier this month.

In that match, he also broke the record for the fastest goal scored in FA Cup history, just 13 seconds in, breaking the record set by Louis Saha, for Everton in the 2009 edition of the game. The 32-year-old has signed a three-year-deal with Barca. Man City have already signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea as a replacement, and they’re interested in West Ham United’s Declan Rice too.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

